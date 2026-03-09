(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Pittsburgh District Year in Review 2025

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District Year in Review 2025 demonstrates how the district accomplished its varied civil works missions in navigation, flood damage reduction, recreation, environmental restoration, hydropower, storm damage reduction, regulatory, water supply and emergency response needs throughout our region and nation.

    The Pittsburgh District’s boundaries include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood damage reduction reservoirs and 42 local flood damage reduction projects.

    Runtime: 9 Minutes

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District imagery edited by Stacey Wyzykowski; narrated by Doug Fulton; scripted by Carol Vernon and Andrew Byrne

    Stock Footage by Getty Images and DVIDS

    Music by MegaTrax Production Music, LLC

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 22:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999277
    VIRIN: 251216-A-GE626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111571473
    Length: 00:08:46
    Location: US

    Locks and Dams
    reservoirs
    Civil Works
    Pittsburgh District
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers

