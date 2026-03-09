USACE Pittsburgh District Year in Review 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District Year in Review 2025 demonstrates how the district accomplished its varied civil works missions in navigation, flood damage reduction, recreation, environmental restoration, hydropower, storm damage reduction, regulatory, water supply and emergency response needs throughout our region and nation.



The Pittsburgh District’s boundaries include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood damage reduction reservoirs and 42 local flood damage reduction projects.



Runtime: 9 Minutes



For more information, please visit:

https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District imagery edited by Stacey Wyzykowski; narrated by Doug Fulton; scripted by Carol Vernon and Andrew Byrne



Stock Footage by Getty Images and DVIDS



Music by MegaTrax Production Music, LLC