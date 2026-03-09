(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 Cargo Offloading B-Roll

    JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Airmen with the 36 Airlift Squadron off load cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130J during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 on Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. Beverly Midnight is a U.S. Air Force -led proof-of-concept operational exercise designed to enhance the interoperability, command and control, and readiness of 5th Air Force Headquarters and its area of operations within a contemporary scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 00:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999274
    VIRIN: 260310-M-FO238-1006
    Filename: DOD_111571450
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    C-130J
    cargo offload
    Beverly midnight 26

