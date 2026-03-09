Exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 Cargo Offloading B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999274" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen with the 36 Airlift Squadron off load cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130J during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 on Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. Beverly Midnight is a U.S. Air Force -led proof-of-concept operational exercise designed to enhance the interoperability, command and control, and readiness of 5th Air Force Headquarters and its area of operations within a contemporary scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)