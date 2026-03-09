(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strengthening Readiness: Tri-Service Dental Symposium Unites US, JSDF Dentists in Tokyo

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Dental Services hosted the 68th Tri-Service Dental Symposium Feb. 24 through 27 at Tokyo’s New Sanno Hotel, resuming the event after an eight-year hiatus.

    Army, Air Force and Navy dental specialists from across the Pacific and the continental United States, along with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and other local partners, gathered to discuss the latest trends and advancements in oral health readiness.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 22:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999272
    VIRIN: 260312-A-MS361-2398
    Filename: DOD_111571446
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: ZAMA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Readiness: Tri-Service Dental Symposium Unites US, JSDF Dentists in Tokyo, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

