Strengthening Readiness: Tri-Service Dental Symposium Unites US, JSDF Dentists in Tokyo

U.S. Army Dental Services hosted the 68th Tri-Service Dental Symposium Feb. 24 through 27 at Tokyo’s New Sanno Hotel, resuming the event after an eight-year hiatus.
Army, Air Force and Navy dental specialists from across the Pacific and the continental United States, along with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and other local partners, gathered to discuss the latest trends and advancements in oral health readiness.
