Hands Dirty, Hearts Full: Yokohama Park Cleanup With the 5th Transportation Co.

Volunteering — they can dig it! In a departure from their day-to-day mission in uniform, 28 Soldiers assigned to the 5th Transportation Company, 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion, got their hands dirty (in the best way) volunteering for the unit’s second local park cleanup in Yokohama City, proving that their service extends beyond the base.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 22:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999271
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-MS361-5361
|Filename:
|DOD_111571443
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
