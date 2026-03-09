(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hands Dirty, Hearts Full: Yokohama Park Cleanup With the 5th Transportation Co.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Volunteering — they can dig it! In a departure from their day-to-day mission in uniform, 28 Soldiers assigned to the 5th Transportation Company, 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion, got their hands dirty (in the best way) volunteering for the unit’s second local park cleanup in Yokohama City, proving that their service extends beyond the base.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 22:03
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

