Hands Dirty, Hearts Full: Yokohama Park Cleanup With the 5th Transportation Co.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999271" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Volunteering — they can dig it! In a departure from their day-to-day mission in uniform, 28 Soldiers assigned to the 5th Transportation Company, 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion, got their hands dirty (in the best way) volunteering for the unit’s second local park cleanup in Yokohama City, proving that their service extends beyond the base.