(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M320 Shoot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Pfc. Emerson Sneary 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members representing the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia Air National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force and the country of Georgia Defence Forces, test weapons competency during the M320 Grenade Launcher event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 9, 2026, at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Emerson Sneary)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 22:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999268
    VIRIN: 260310-Z-LM140-4687
    Filename: DOD_111571428
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M320 Shoot, by PFC Emerson Sneary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia Air National Guard
    M320 Grenade Launcher
    Georgia State Defense Force
    Georgia Army National Gaurd
    Georgia Defence Forces
    GABWC2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video