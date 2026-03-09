Service members representing the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia Air National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force and the country of Georgia Defence Forces, test weapons competency during the M320 Grenade Launcher event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 9, 2026, at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Emerson Sneary)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 22:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999268
|VIRIN:
|260310-Z-LM140-4687
|Filename:
|DOD_111571428
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, M320 Shoot, by PFC Emerson Sneary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
