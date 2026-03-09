Servicemembers representing the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia Air National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force and the Georgia Defence Forces participate in the Urban Assault event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. Mar. 11, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chasity Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 22:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999263
|VIRIN:
|260312-Z-RO813-5474
|Filename:
|DOD_111571379
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Urban Assault (B-Roll Package), by SGT Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.