U.S. Airmen with the 36 Airlift Squadron off load cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130J during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 on Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. Beverly Midnight is a U.S. Air Force -led proof-of-concept operational exercise designed to enhance the interoperability, command and control, and readiness of 5th Air Force Headquarters and its area of operations within a contemporary scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 20:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999254
|VIRIN:
|260309-M-FO238-1135
|Filename:
|DOD_111571223
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen Off Load Cargo during Exercise Beverly Midnight 2026, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.