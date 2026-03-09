(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airmen Off Load Cargo during Exercise Beverly Midnight 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Airmen with the 36 Airlift Squadron off load cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130J during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 on Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. Beverly Midnight is a U.S. Air Force -led proof-of-concept operational exercise designed to enhance the interoperability, command and control, and readiness of 5th Air Force Headquarters and its area of operations within a contemporary scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 20:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999254
    VIRIN: 260309-M-FO238-1135
    Filename: DOD_111571223
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen Off Load Cargo during Exercise Beverly Midnight 2026, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130J
    Yokota AB
    cargo offload
    Beverly midnight 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video