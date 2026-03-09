(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around the Region: Foreign Criminal Jurisdiction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2026

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Stacy Lee, attorney of National Security Law speaks with senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 4, 2026. During the interview, Lee discusses that U.S. service members suspected of a crime under Republic of Korea (ROK) criminal jurisdiction are subject to specific administrative actions, including suspension of off-post pass privileges and placement on international hold. The hold prevents personnel from leaving the country until the case is resolved. Unit commanders are responsible for ensuring that the individual complies with all legal proceedings required by ROK authorities. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 00:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999253
    VIRIN: 260303-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111571216
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: Foreign Criminal Jurisdiction, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video