Radio Around the Region: Foreign Criminal Jurisdiction

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Stacy Lee, attorney of National Security Law speaks with senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 4, 2026. During the interview, Lee discusses that U.S. service members suspected of a crime under Republic of Korea (ROK) criminal jurisdiction are subject to specific administrative actions, including suspension of off-post pass privileges and placement on international hold. The hold prevents personnel from leaving the country until the case is resolved. Unit commanders are responsible for ensuring that the individual complies with all legal proceedings required by ROK authorities. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)
