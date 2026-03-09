Obstacle Course (B-Roll)

Service members representing the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia Air National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force and the Georgia Defence Forces participate in the Obstacle Course event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, March 11, 2026. The competition evaluates Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia Air National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force, and the country of Georgia Defence Forces through a series of warrior tasks and battle drills designed to assess overall readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chasity Williams)
