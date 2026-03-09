(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Obstacle Course (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chasity Williams 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members representing the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia Air National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force and the Georgia Defence Forces participate in the Obstacle Course event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, March 11, 2026. The competition evaluates Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia Air National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force, and the country of Georgia Defence Forces through a series of warrior tasks and battle drills designed to assess overall readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chasity Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 22:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999249
    VIRIN: 260311-Z-RO813-6237
    Filename: DOD_111571184
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obstacle Course (B-Roll), by SGT Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia Defence Forces
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Obstacle Course
    GABWC2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video