National Guard Aviation

Soldiers with the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade contribute to a Joint MEDEVAC Training exercise on July 30, 2025 at Travis Air Force Base, California
(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Joseph Lerma)
|07.30.2025
|03.11.2026 17:06
|B-Roll
|999236
|260311-Z-UR018-1001
|DOD_111571013
|00:00:14
|US
|0
|0
