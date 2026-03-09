(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Forces Conduct Precision Strikes During Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.07.2026

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. forces conduct precision strikes against Iranian military targets during Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Central Command Video)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 21:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999231
    VIRIN: 260307-D-D0477-8123
    Filename: DOD_111570939
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Conduct Precision Strikes During Operation Epic Fury, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    epicfury

