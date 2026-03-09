U.S. Marines, U.S. Soldiers and Filipino role players participate in a 1st Civil Affairs Group field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 19-20, 2026. The joint field exercise immersed civil affairs Marines from 1st CAG and civil affairs soldiers from Delta Company, 425th Civil Affairs Battalion in a hyper-realistic environment, enhancing joint interoperability and increasing readiness to operate effectively with civilian populations across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Max Arellano)
The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from adobe stock.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 16:36
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
