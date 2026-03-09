(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, train Airmen assigned to the 22nd Combat Air Base Squadron from various installations on various skills during SERE training in Northern California, Jan. 27-30, 2026. A Travis SERE Team led members of the 22nd CABS over a four-day period through classroom and field training to survive, evade, resist and escape in any environment. SERE training prepares Airmen to evade capture, survive in hostile environments and return with honor. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 14:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999190
    VIRIN: 260130-F-RX751-2001
    Filename: DOD_111570488
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    60th AMW
    571st MSAS
    22nd CABS
    Training
    SERE

