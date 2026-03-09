U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, train Airmen assigned to the 22nd Combat Air Base Squadron from various installations on various skills during SERE training in Northern California, Jan. 27-30, 2026. A Travis SERE Team led members of the 22nd CABS over a four-day period through classroom and field training to survive, evade, resist and escape in any environment. SERE training prepares Airmen to evade capture, survive in hostile environments and return with honor. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 14:48
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|999190
VIRIN:
|260130-F-RX751-2001
Filename:
|DOD_111570488
Length:
|00:01:38
Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
