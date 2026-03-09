Travis SERE Team trains 22nd CABS in Northern California

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, train Airmen assigned to the 22nd Combat Air Base Squadron from various installations on various skills during SERE training in Northern California, Jan. 27-30, 2026. A Travis SERE Team led members of the 22nd CABS over a four-day period through classroom and field training to survive, evade, resist and escape in any environment. SERE training prepares Airmen to evade capture, survive in hostile environments and return with honor. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)



