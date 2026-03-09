22nd MEU(SOC) | MSPF conducts a live-fire range aboard USS Iwo Jima

U.S. Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) conduct a live-fire range aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Feb. 26, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
