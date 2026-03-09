Aerial refueling of an F-22 by the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 12:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999172
|VIRIN:
|250902-Z-ZA470-2008
|Filename:
|DOD_111570221
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 117th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R b-roll, by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.