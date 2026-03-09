(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    117th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R b-roll

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Aerial refueling of F-35s by the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 12:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999170
    VIRIN: 250321-Z-ZA470-2020
    Filename: DOD_111570219
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R b-roll, by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    117th Air Refueling Wing

