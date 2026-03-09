NMRTC San Diego Change of Charge Ceremony

U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Phillip Woods relieved Command Master Chief Petty Officer Adolfo Gonzalez as Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command's senior enlisted leader, at Naval Medical Center San Diego, March 9. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|03.09.2026
|03.11.2026 12:52
|Video Productions
|999169
|260309-N-KM181-2001
|DOD_111570218
|00:01:50
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
