Video footage from inside the cockpit of a KC-135R Stratotanker as it taxis down the runway at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 12:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999168
|VIRIN:
|250321-Z-ZA470-2011
|Filename:
|DOD_111570216
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 117th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R b-roll, by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.