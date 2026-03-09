(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Employment Navigator (EN) and Partnership Program (ENPP) Virtual Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Labor

    The Employment Navigator(EN) and Partnership Program (ENPP) provides one-on-one career assistance to interested transitioning service members, and their spouses, at select military installations worldwide.

    Learn more at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/vets/programs/tap/employment-navigator-partnership

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 12:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 999165
    VIRIN: 260311-D-D0443-5425
    Filename: DOD_111570213
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Employment Navigator (EN) and Partnership Program (ENPP) Virtual Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    employment
    military spouses
    transition assistance
    ENPP
    Employment Navigators
    service members
    career support
    Virtual Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video