(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    0311 Day 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri 

    Communication Directorate             

    A video reel showcasing the U.S. Marine Corps infantry military occupation specialty 0311, created in Arlington, Virginia, March 11, 2026. The U.S. Marine Corps utilizes infantry to enhance their skills and maintain a lethal fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance. Cpl Kriti Chhetri)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 12:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999163
    VIRIN: 260311-M-KT531-1001
    Filename: DOD_111570160
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 0311 Day 2026, by LCpl Kriti Chhetri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    riflemen
    USMCNews
    0311 Rifleman
    infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video