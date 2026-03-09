(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Tomodachi

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Video by Rachel Rakoff 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Operation Tomodachi (which means "friend" in Japanese) was a disaster relief and humanitarian assistance mission launched in response to the massive earthquake that struck off the northeast coast of Honshu, Japan, subsequently triggering a devastating tsunami that ravaged Japan’s eastern coastline within an hour on March 11, 2011. The operation stood - and still does, 15 years later - as a symbol of, and testament to, the alliance between Japan and the United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 12:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999153
    VIRIN: 260311-D-TR635-9840
    Filename: DOD_111570047
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Tomodachi, by Rachel Rakoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Tomadachi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video