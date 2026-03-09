District of Columbia National Guard attorney, Capt. Daniel Barrett, currently assigned to Joint Task Force-DC, describes the staff judge advocate’s role in the DC Safe and Beautiful mission at the DC Armory, Mar. 11, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 11:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999149
|VIRIN:
|260311-Z-EB151-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111570001
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Legal Backbone of the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.