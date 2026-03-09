(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Legal Backbone of the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    District of Columbia National Guard attorney, Capt. Daniel Barrett, currently assigned to Joint Task Force-DC, describes the staff judge advocate’s role in the DC Safe and Beautiful mission at the DC Armory, Mar. 11, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 11:40
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    JTFDC
    DCNG
    Capital Guardians
    DCSAFE

