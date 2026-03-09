(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The First Team hosts Secretary of the Army for H2F PT

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll does a Holistic Health and Fitness based physical training session with 1st Cavalry Division Troopers on Fort Hood, Texas, March 10, 2026. Driscoll’s visit included engagements with Soldiers and commanders as part of ongoing efforts to observe training and discuss readiness and modernization initiatives across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian A. Winston)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999140
    VIRIN: 260310-A-XN888-9380
    Filename: DOD_111569874
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    SECARMY, H2F, PT, Gym, Blackjack, Fitness

