Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll does a Holistic Health and Fitness based physical training session with 1st Cavalry Division Troopers on Fort Hood, Texas, March 10, 2026. Driscoll’s visit included engagements with Soldiers and commanders as part of ongoing efforts to observe training and discuss readiness and modernization initiatives across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian A. Winston)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999140
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-XN888-9380
|Filename:
|DOD_111569874
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The First Team hosts Secretary of the Army for H2F PT, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.