    21st Theater Sustainment Command's Millrinder Innovation Center

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.10.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Millrinder Innovation Center officially opens it's doors on March 13th 2026 on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany paving a path for innovation throughout the European Theater. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    Motivational Metal - Fitness by Music for Creators is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 10:40
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Sword of Freedom
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

