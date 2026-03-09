(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HHC 12 CAB Change of Command Ceremony

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.05.2026

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and their families attended Change of Command ceremony between the outgoing HHC Commander Cpt. Luis Blanchard and incoming HHC Commander Cpt. Brett Peronto. Ansbach, Germany, March 6, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999134
    VIRIN: 260306-A-EX530-2001
    Filename: DOD_111569780
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    Headquarters and Headquarters Company
    12 Combat Aviation Brigade
    Change of Command
    Change of Command Ceremony

