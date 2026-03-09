(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    The character of warfare is changing, and the Air Force Medical Service is changing along with it. We are dedicated to the readiness of the number one Air Force in the world. No matter what lies ahead, our mission remains the same: provide trusted care, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 12:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999133
    VIRIN: 260311-F-WY218-1001
    Filename: DOD_111569776
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    AFMS Mission
    AFMS Mission 2026

