AFMS Mission 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999133" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The character of warfare is changing, and the Air Force Medical Service is changing along with it. We are dedicated to the readiness of the number one Air Force in the world. No matter what lies ahead, our mission remains the same: provide trusted care, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)