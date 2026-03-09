Quicklook: 31 CABS conducts Silver Flag training

The 31st Combat Air Base Squadron enhanced its ability to provide base operating support and sustain airpower projection during a Silver Flag training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Feb. 8-13, 2026. Silver Flag was part of the second 200-level field training exercise in 31 CABS’ road to deployment with the 31st Air Task Force. Over 240 Airmen exercised force bed down, base recovery, rapid airfield damage repair, and counter-unmanned aerial systems techniques, among a host of other necessary skillsets.
