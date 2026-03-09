(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Quicklook: 31 CABS conducts Silver Flag training

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim and 2nd Lt. Daniel White

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    The 31st Combat Air Base Squadron enhanced its ability to provide base operating support and sustain airpower projection during a Silver Flag training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Feb. 8-13, 2026. Silver Flag was part of the second 200-level field training exercise in 31 CABS’ road to deployment with the 31st Air Task Force. Over 240 Airmen exercised force bed down, base recovery, rapid airfield damage repair, and counter-unmanned aerial systems techniques, among a host of other necessary skillsets.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999130
    VIRIN: 260225-F-IN626-6277
    Filename: DOD_111569719
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quicklook: 31 CABS conducts Silver Flag training, by SrA Ty Pilgrim and 2nd Lt. Daniel White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31 ATF

