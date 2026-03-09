(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dental Readiness

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Your teeth are more than just a smile—they’re part of your readiness. Dental issues can quickly become mission-stopping problems if they’re ignored. Regular checkups, good daily hygiene, and addressing problems early help ensure you’re ready to perform wherever the mission takes you.

    From the clinic to the field, Army dentistry helps keep Soldiers dentally fit, deployable, and ready to fight tonight.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    Military Health System
    Army Medicine
    Defense Health Agency

