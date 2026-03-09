Your teeth are more than just a smile—they’re part of your readiness. Dental issues can quickly become mission-stopping problems if they’re ignored. Regular checkups, good daily hygiene, and addressing problems early help ensure you’re ready to perform wherever the mission takes you.
From the clinic to the field, Army dentistry helps keep Soldiers dentally fit, deployable, and ready to fight tonight.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 09:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999126
|VIRIN:
|260226-O-OT285-8533
|Filename:
|DOD_111569699
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dental Readiness, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
