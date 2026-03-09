Dental Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Your teeth are more than just a smile—they’re part of your readiness. Dental issues can quickly become mission-stopping problems if they’re ignored. Regular checkups, good daily hygiene, and addressing problems early help ensure you’re ready to perform wherever the mission takes you.



From the clinic to the field, Army dentistry helps keep Soldiers dentally fit, deployable, and ready to fight tonight.