Tennessee Army National Guard Conducts Multinational Medevac and Hoist Training with Allied Forces During KFOR 36

Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Detachment 3, Company C, 1st Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, conduct medical evacuation and hoist training alongside German and Swiss Armed Forces as part of Kosovo Force (KFOR) 36 during a multinational training event at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 23, 2026. The training enhances interoperability and strengthens life-saving capabilities by integrating aircrews and medical teams from allied nations to rehearse casualty evacuation procedures in complex, multinational environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)