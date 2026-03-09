(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tennessee Army National Guard Conducts Multinational Medevac and Hoist Training with Allied Forces During KFOR 36

    KOSOVO

    02.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Detachment 3, Company C, 1st Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, conduct medical evacuation and hoist training alongside German and Swiss Armed Forces as part of Kosovo Force (KFOR) 36 during a multinational training event at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 23, 2026. The training enhances interoperability and strengthens life-saving capabilities by integrating aircrews and medical teams from allied nations to rehearse casualty evacuation procedures in complex, multinational environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 08:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999122
    VIRIN: 260223-Z-KX552-1002
    Filename: DOD_111569636
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: ZZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Army National Guard Conducts Multinational Medevac and Hoist Training with Allied Forces During KFOR 36, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee Army National Guard

