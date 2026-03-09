Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a combined arms live-fire exercise with Royal Thai marines and Republic of Korea marines as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Chan Khrem, Khao Khitchakut district, Thailand, March 6, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano and Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 06:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999115
|VIRIN:
|260306-M-FG738-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111569566
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
