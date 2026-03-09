(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Shield 26: Wolf Pack partners with U.S. Navy for medical evacuation training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing transport litters to a U.S. Navy MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. FS26 provides a demanding training environment designed to enhance combat readiness and joint response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 04:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999106
    VIRIN: 260310-F-JD534-1001
    Filename: DOD_111569457
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 26: Wolf Pack partners with U.S. Navy for medical evacuation training, by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    joint operations
    F/A-18A-D Hornet strike fighter
    Freedom Shield 26
    FS26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video