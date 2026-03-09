U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing transport litters to a U.S. Navy MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2026. FS26 provides a demanding training environment designed to enhance combat readiness and joint response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 04:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999106
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-JD534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111569457
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Shield 26: Wolf Pack partners with U.S. Navy for medical evacuation training, by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
