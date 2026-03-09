(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th ADA MOBEX Strengthens Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conduct a mobilization exercise (MOBEX) during Freedom Shield 2026 at Camp Humphreys, March 9, 2026. The exercise validated the unit’s ability to rapidly mobilize personnel and equipment, strengthening readiness and ensuring forces remain prepared to respond to contingencies on the Korean Peninsula. Freedom Shield is a combined U.S. and Republic of Korea exercise designed to enhance interoperability, maintain a high level of readiness, and support the defense of the region. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 05:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999105
    VIRIN: 260309-A-CN213-9402
    Filename: DOD_111569449
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th ADA MOBEX Strengthens Readiness, by SSG Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOBEX
    Department of War
    Indo Pacific Command
    Readiness and Lethality
    U.S. Army
    Freedom Shield 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video