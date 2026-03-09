35th ADA MOBEX Strengthens Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conduct a mobilization exercise (MOBEX) during Freedom Shield 2026 at Camp Humphreys, March 9, 2026. The exercise validated the unit’s ability to rapidly mobilize personnel and equipment, strengthening readiness and ensuring forces remain prepared to respond to contingencies on the Korean Peninsula. Freedom Shield is a combined U.S. and Republic of Korea exercise designed to enhance interoperability, maintain a high level of readiness, and support the defense of the region. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)