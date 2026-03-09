1st Signal Brigade HHC's Dragon Day Activities

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. David King, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), speaks about "Dragon Day" and the "Dragon Leader Course" programs on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb. 27, 2026. Dragon Day was established within the 1st Signal Brigades HHC as a way to promote professionalism and readiness across the formation, ensuring everyone is up to date with their; required annual courses, the appearance of army dress uniform and other helpful leader development trainings to promote readiness. The Dragon Leaders Course was also created by 1st Sgt King with the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) ranks in mind. This three day course breaks down the standard for Staff Sgt. and below, to verify on how to properly; conduct and grade an Army Combat Fitness Test, A Height and Weight, and more. The intent of this course is to equip NCOS with the right tools to continue being effective leaders in todays army.
