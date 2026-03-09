(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | NATO Aircraft and Ships Conducting Joint Formation in Arctic Exercise B-Roll

    NORWAY

    03.10.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Aircraft from NATO partner nations fly in formation over NATO ships near Lofoten, Norway, March 10, 2026. The formation flight symbolized the partnership and interoperability displayed between participating militaries during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    USMCnews, CORE26, Arctic Sentry, Cold Response, NATO, Shoulder to Shoulder

