Aircraft from NATO partner nations fly in formation over NATO ships near Lofoten, Norway, March 10, 2026. The formation flight symbolized the partnership and interoperability displayed between participating militaries during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999102
|VIRIN:
|260310-M-WS036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111569381
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CORE26 | NATO Aircraft and Ships Conducting Joint Formation in Arctic Exercise B-Roll, by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.