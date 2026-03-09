(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army in Okinawa

    JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    This video provides an overview of the U.S. Army units stationed on Okinawa and the roles they play in supporting operations across the Indo-Pacific region. Featured units include the 10th Support Group, 835th Transportation Battalion, 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 78th Signal Battalion, 1st Battalion 1st Special Forces Group, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, and the Armed Services Blood Bank Center at Camp Foster. Together, these organizations deliver sustainment, protection, communications, special operations capability, community support, and medical readiness that contribute to regional stability and mission success throughout the Pacific.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 01:11
    Location: JP

