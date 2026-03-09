(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State Best Warrior Competition Stress Shoot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Chandler Durden, a security forces specialist representing the Savannah-based 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, U.S. Army Sgt. Corey Morelock, an air defense battle management system operator representing the Fort Benning-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Spc. David Dickey, a cannon crewmember representing the Fort Benning-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, participate in the Stress Shoot event during the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama, Mar. 10, 2026. The event tests marksmanship, stress management, and physical endurance as competitors engage targets after completing physically demanding tasks. The competition evaluates Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia Air National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force, and the country of Georgia Defence Forces through a series of warrior tasks and battle drills designed to assess overall readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 07:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999098
    VIRIN: 260310-Z-SE118-6838
    Filename: DOD_111569318
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Best Warrior Competition Stress Shoot, by SFC Brittany Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stress Shoot
    M500 Shot gun
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    GABWC2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video