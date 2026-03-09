State Best Warrior Competition Stress Shoot

Competitors, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Chandler Durden, a security forces specialist representing the Savannah-based 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, U.S. Army Sgt. Corey Morelock, an air defense battle management system operator representing the Fort Benning-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Spc. David Dickey, a cannon crewmember representing the Fort Benning-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, participate in the Stress Shoot event during the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama, Mar. 10, 2026. The event tests marksmanship, stress management, and physical endurance as competitors engage targets after completing physically demanding tasks. The competition evaluates Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia Air National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force, and the country of Georgia Defence Forces through a series of warrior tasks and battle drills designed to assess overall readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 07:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999098
|VIRIN:
|260310-Z-SE118-6838
|Filename:
|DOD_111569318
|Length:
|00:05:32
|Location:
|ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
