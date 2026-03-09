(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FFSC Radio Interview: New E.J. King Middle High School Counselor

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary and Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 25, 2026) – Lynn Fontaine, a Fleet and Family Support Center counselor spoke with Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham (AKA DJ Sparrow) during a live radio interview at American Forces Network Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. The Armed Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 01:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999097
    VIRIN: 260225-N-MH959-1001
    Filename: DOD_111569302
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    E.J. King High School
    AFN
    Sasebo
    FFSC
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

