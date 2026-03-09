COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 25, 2026) – Lynn Fontaine, a Fleet and Family Support Center counselor spoke with Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham (AKA DJ Sparrow) during a live radio interview at American Forces Network Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. The Armed Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 01:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999097
|VIRIN:
|260225-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111569302
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FFSC Radio Interview: New E.J. King Middle High School Counselor, by PO2 Darek Leary and PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.