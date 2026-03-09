(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GSM2 Fahey Shoutout

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski and Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary

    AFN Sasebo

    YOKOSE FUEL TERMINAL, Japan (Feb. 23, 2026) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Alexander Fahey gives a shoutout back home onboard Yokose Fuel Terminal, Saikai, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GSM2 Fahey Shoutout, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski and PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GSM
    AFN
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Yokose Fuel Terminal

