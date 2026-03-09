YOKOSE FUEL TERMINAL, Japan (Feb. 23, 2026) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Alexander Fahey gives a shoutout back home onboard Yokose Fuel Terminal, Saikai, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 01:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999096
|VIRIN:
|260223-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111569298
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GSM2 Fahey Shoutout, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski and PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.