State Best Warrior Competition Sniper Round

Competitors, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mary Howell, a motor transportation operator representing the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Hayes, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, and Georgia State Defense Force Pfc. Patrick Railey, participate in the Sniper event during the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama, Mar. 10, 2026. The event tests precision marksmanship and target engagement skills as part of the multi-day competition evaluating physical fitness, technical proficiency, and warrior tasks among competitors representing the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia Air National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force, and the country of Georgia Defence Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 23:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999095
|VIRIN:
|260311-Z-SE118-3010
|Filename:
|DOD_111569296
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
