    State Best Warrior Competition Sniper Round

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mary Howell, a motor transportation operator representing the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Hayes, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, and Georgia State Defense Force Pfc. Patrick Railey, participate in the Sniper event during the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama, Mar. 10, 2026. The event tests precision marksmanship and target engagement skills as part of the multi-day competition evaluating physical fitness, technical proficiency, and warrior tasks among competitors representing the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia Air National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force, and the country of Georgia Defence Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 23:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999095
    VIRIN: 260311-Z-SE118-3010
    Filename: DOD_111569296
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Best Warrior Competition Sniper Round, by SFC Brittany Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M110 semi-automatic sniper system
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    GABWC2026

