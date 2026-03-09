(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDEVAC (B-Roll Package)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RINGGOLD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chasity Williams 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members representing the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia Air National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force and the country of Georgia Defence Forces, during the Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 9, 2026, at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 23:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999093
    VIRIN: 260311-Z-RO813-4590
    Filename: DOD_111569284
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: RINGGOLD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDEVAC (B-Roll Package), by SGT Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    MEDEVAC
    Georgia National Guard
    GABWC2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video