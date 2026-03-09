(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Airman Marin Shantal - New York Yankees Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    New York Air National Guard Senior Airman Marin Shantal, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, New York, sends a shout-out to the New York Yankees, March 4, 2026. Marin is assigned full-time to Joint Task Force Empire Shield (JTF-ES), an element of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton, the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 19:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 999085
    VIRIN: 260305-A-LO645-2886
    Filename: DOD_111569062
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Marin Shantal - New York Yankees Shout Out, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shout outs
    Fort Hamilton
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    MLBYankees
    Air National Guard
    New York Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media