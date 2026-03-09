Radio Around the Region: SOFA Agreement while in Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt Patrick Williams, 8th Army Office of Staff Judge Advocate prosecuting attorney, speaks with senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 4, 2026. During the interview, Williams discusses the status of forces agreement between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea, an agreement which defines how legal issues are handled. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominick Smith and Hana Pong)