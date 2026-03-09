Radio Around the Region: SOFA Agreement while in Korea

U.S. Army Capt Patrick Williams, 8th Army Office of Staff Judge Advocate prosecuting attorney, speaks with senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 4, 2026. During the interview, Williams discusses the status of forces agreement between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea, an agreement which defines how legal issues are handled. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominick Smith and Hana Pong)
|03.03.2026
|03.10.2026 19:26
|Package
|999084
|260303-F-EZ689-1736
|DOD_111569061
|00:01:00
|KR
|0
|0
