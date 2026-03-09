(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Around the Region: SOFA Agreement while in Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo and Hana Pong

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Capt Patrick Williams, 8th Army Office of Staff Judge Advocate prosecuting attorney, speaks with senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 4, 2026. During the interview, Williams discusses the status of forces agreement between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea, an agreement which defines how legal issues are handled. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominick Smith and Hana Pong)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 19:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999084
    VIRIN: 260303-F-EZ689-1736
    Filename: DOD_111569061
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, Radio Around the Region: SOFA Agreement while in Korea, by SSgt Matthew Angulo and Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    legal
    staff judge advocate
    SOFA
    OSJA
    Judge Advocate

