(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tech. Sgt. Gilberto Perez - New York Yankees Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    New York Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Gilberto Perez, 105th Base Defense Group, Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York, sends a shout-out to the New York Yankees, March 4, 2026. Perez is assigned full-time to Joint Task Force Empire Shield (JTF-ES), an element of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton, the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 20:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 999083
    VIRIN: 260305-A-LO645-1402
    Filename: DOD_111569060
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Gilberto Perez - New York Yankees Shout Out, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media