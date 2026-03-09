Tech. Sgt. Gilberto Perez - New York Yankees Shout Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New York Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Gilberto Perez, 105th Base Defense Group, Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York, sends a shout-out to the New York Yankees, March 4, 2026. Perez is assigned full-time to Joint Task Force Empire Shield (JTF-ES), an element of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton, the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)