New York Air National Guard Airmen, from left, Senior Airman Marin Shantal, 106th Rescue Wing, Westhampton; Tech. Sgt. Jermaine Alert, 174th Attack Wing, Syracuse; and Tech. Sgt. Gilberto Perez, 105th Base Defense Group, Newburgh, New York, send shout-outs to the New York Yankees, March 4, 2026. The Airmen are assigned full-time to Joint Task Force Empire Shield (JTF-ES), an element of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton, the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 19:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|999080
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-LO645-9829
|Filename:
|DOD_111569054
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Air National Guard - New York Yankees Shout Out (1), by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.