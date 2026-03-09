MCB Camp Pendleton Vet Clinic BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Footage captured at the Veterinary Services Clinic at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 10, 2026. The new state-of-the-art facility is three times larger than the previous clinic and enhances care for military working dogs and privately owned animals, ensuring their health and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)