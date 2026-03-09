MCB Camp Pendleton Vet Clinic BRoll

Footage captured at the Veterinary Services Clinic at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 10, 2026. The new state-of-the-art facility is three times larger than the previous clinic and enhances care for military working dogs and privately owned animals, ensuring their health and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 18:50
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999079
|VIRIN:
|260310-M-VM027-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111569032
|Length:
|00:02:52
Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
