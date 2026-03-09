(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCB Camp Pendleton Vet Clinic BRoll

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Footage captured at the Veterinary Services Clinic at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 10, 2026. The new state-of-the-art facility is three times larger than the previous clinic and enhances care for military working dogs and privately owned animals, ensuring their health and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 18:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999079
    VIRIN: 260310-M-VM027-1002
    Filename: DOD_111569032
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Veterinary Clinic
    I MEF
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    USMC
    military working dog

