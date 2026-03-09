(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ARCTIC EDGE 2026: RCAF operations

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    Arctic Edge

    Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets take off during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 6, 2026. AE26 is a Northern American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999077
    VIRIN: 250306-F-MI196-1001
    Filename: DOD_111568908
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlwaysVigilant
    arcticsecurity
    AE26
    ARCTICEDGE2026

