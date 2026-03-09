ARCTIC EDGE 2026: RCAF operations

Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets take off during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 6, 2026. AE26 is a Northern American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)
|03.06.2026
|03.10.2026 18:05
|B-Roll
|999077
|250306-F-MI196-1001
|DOD_111568908
|00:00:31
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|3
|3
