B-Roll: XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition

Soldiers within XVIII Airborne Corps represent their Brigades while competing in the Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., 02-05 Mar. 2026. The winning team from the brigade separates earns the chance to compete in the Corps Best Squad Competition hosted at Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)