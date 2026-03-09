(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Soldiers within XVIII Airborne Corps represent their Brigades while competing in the Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., 02-05 Mar. 2026. The winning team from the brigade separates earns the chance to compete in the Corps Best Squad Competition hosted at Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999067
    VIRIN: 260305-A-SM410-1002
    Filename: DOD_111568732
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    warfighting
    Best Squad 2026

