(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPC Gallagher on 42 Bistro

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Samantha Tyler 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    SPC Spencer Gallagher describes his experience at 42 Bistro, a campus-style dining venue at Fort Hood, Texas. (Courtesy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 15:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 999060
    VIRIN: 260224-A-LD107-3735
    Filename: DOD_111568612
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPC Gallagher on 42 Bistro, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army food

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video