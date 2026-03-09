(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB Volleyball CONUS Nationals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Dover Air Force Base Volleyball Teams compete at the Continental United States National Tournament at the Mission Concepcion Sports Complex in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 21, 2026. The event served as an Air Force national-level competition that awarded the Dover team its first national title. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999059
    VIRIN: 260223-F-IN607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111568584
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Volleyball CONUS Nationals, by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video