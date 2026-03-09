video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 482d Fighter Wing from Homestead Air Reserve Base, are ready to respond to any contingency, anytime, anywhere. During Exercise Patriot Forge 2026 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., Air Force Reserve Airmen demonstrate the capability of a highly trained and deployable force to support global operations and surge capacity. (U.S. Air Force Video by 482d Fighter Wing Public Affairs)