U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 482d Fighter Wing from Homestead Air Reserve Base, are ready to respond to any contingency, anytime, anywhere. During Exercise Patriot Forge 2026 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., Air Force Reserve Airmen demonstrate the capability of a highly trained and deployable force to support global operations and surge capacity. (U.S. Air Force Video by 482d Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 15:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999056
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-XP529-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111568524
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Patriot Forge 2026, by MSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.